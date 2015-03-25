Jeff Sheldon

Mini Sketchbook Set

Just released some new Mini Sketchbooks in my shop featuring three of our favorite designs. The books are made in the USA from 100% recycled paper and printed with vegetable-based inks.

More details here:
http://shop.ugmonk.com/products/mini-sketchbooks-iii-set-of-3

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
