Veronica Belous

Bach organ pattern

Veronica Belous
Veronica Belous
  • Save
Bach organ pattern bach festival music organ stamp fractal pattern
Download color palette

A quote from this year's poster for Bach Festival. As soon as I turned on the music to get into the mood the image of it came instantly to my mind. A generative sound that visually evolves like a fractal.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Veronica Belous
Veronica Belous

More by Veronica Belous

View profile
    • Like