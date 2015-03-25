Mike Anderson

We Are Pirates Comic

We Are Pirates Comic comic illustration sketch draw we are pirates anime manga
After almost 9 years of development, reboots, and redraws; the first digital issue of We Are Pirates is now online. Enjoy! ‪#‎WEARRRE‬

http://www.wearepiratescomic.com/

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
