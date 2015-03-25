𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

Unused Changed Choices Logo

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
  • Save
Unused Changed Choices Logo logo type typography illustration arrow motion
Download color palette

Unused client logo I worked on for a nonprofit in Charlotte, NC with a team of 2 others.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

More by 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

View profile
    • Like