Thao Le

Fussy-Lee the Fusilli Bowl

Thao Le
Thao Le
  • Save
Fussy-Lee the Fusilli Bowl character illustration pasta meatball pet walk vector
Download color palette

and her pet meatball named Bun. For Viber's stickers design contest.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Thao Le
Thao Le

More by Thao Le

View profile
    • Like