🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I started helping the TYPO3 Neos (open-source CMS) revise some of their user interface design. There's a great foundation already, but some of the hover states and color details needed an update. Here's a detail shot of the tabs. (Cursor via @Claudio Guglieri)