Neos Tabs

tabs ui application ux cms
I started helping the TYPO3 Neos (open-source CMS) revise some of their user interface design. There's a great foundation already, but some of the hover states and color details needed an update. Here's a detail shot of the tabs. (Cursor via @Claudio Guglieri)

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
