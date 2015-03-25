Friends with Blood Types

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am working with @Luis Silva on this design for http://socialblood.org app. We've created a simple design that let's users see blood types of their Facebook friends and connect with them when in an emergency.
A search option helps users search for friends based on their blood type, name and location.
The 'link' icon represents a friend that shares your blood type. This way its easy to figure out who is your 'blood brother' or 'blood sister' :D
Please leave your feedback or any suggestions you may have to improve the design.