Friends with Blood Types

I am working with @Luis Silva on this design for http://socialblood.org app. We've created a simple design that let's users see blood types of their Facebook friends and connect with them when in an emergency.

A search option helps users search for friends based on their blood type, name and location.

The 'link' icon represents a friend that shares your blood type. This way its easy to figure out who is your 'blood brother' or 'blood sister' :D

Please leave your feedback or any suggestions you may have to improve the design.