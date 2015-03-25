DKO

At Medium

DKO
DKO
  • Save
At Medium medium article topic mobile ux ios fail thumb accessibility useful awesome read
Download color palette

What's up guys?
If you love to dive into design processes, I'm sure these articles at my Medium.com account will be interesting for you!

So, grab a bunch of useful information from my very first and daring article: 'The Big Reason Why iOS 8 Sucks'

Be awesome, be responsible, be creative!


-------------------------------------
Follow me on Twitter | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
DKO
DKO
👋 👇 👍

More by DKO

View profile
    • Like