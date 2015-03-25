We've spent some months at InfoJobs thinking, re-thinking and starting to build a component-based design structure to shape our products. We started by revamping the brand and define how we wanted to transmit the company values, then used everything we learned and the design fundaments we stablished to build a set of reusable user interface components and style guides to explain how to use them to build products both for web (responsive) and native apps (Android and iOS).

The result is the first version of a web site containing all this info that we have called mikado.ui ... I will upload more examples in the following days, but you can take a look to and get a taste for it here (spanish version): design.infojobs.net/visual-design