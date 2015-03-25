Dylan McGowan

Shows Tonight's utility is incredibly specific. It takes your current location or zip code and lists all the nearby shows going on that night. Users can buy tickets or find directions to the show directly from the web app. Shows Tonight leverages JamBase's API for the event data.

** I only get a certain amount of AJAX requests per day, if it's not working the limit was exceeded.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
