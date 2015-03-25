Home Office Setup

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rebounding from @Charlie Isslander
27" iMac (slim edition)
27" Thunderbolt display
15" rMBP
Minimal Apple Keyboard
Magic Mouse
Ugmonk Mouse pad
Bamboo iMac Riser (Etsy)
Book Thunderbolt Display Riser (Local Library)
Hi-Rise for iPhone (12 South)
Working on a simple sawhorse desk that I built with 2x4s & subfloor material
Also a picture of my beautiful wife and myself :)