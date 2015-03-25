Joe Norton

Home Office Setup

Joe Norton
Joe Norton
  • Save
Home Office Setup rebound home office
Download color palette

Rebounding from @Charlie Isslander

27" iMac (slim edition)
27" Thunderbolt display
15" rMBP

Minimal Apple Keyboard
Magic Mouse
Ugmonk Mouse pad

Bamboo iMac Riser (Etsy)
Book Thunderbolt Display Riser (Local Library)
Hi-Rise for iPhone (12 South)

Working on a simple sawhorse desk that I built with 2x4s & subfloor material

Also a picture of my beautiful wife and myself :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Joe Norton
Joe Norton

More by Joe Norton

View profile
    • Like