Liz Donovan

Acts 15:10

Liz Donovan
Liz Donovan
Hire Me
  • Save
Acts 15:10 orange black creme texture shapes circle arrow icon iconography illustration
Download color palette

Full Verse, made for @DSGNHAVN, the in-house team at Faithlife.

A947c762e8eee90df53d49abcbb42525
Rebound of
A burden we can't bear
By Liz Donovan
View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Liz Donovan
Liz Donovan
Editorial and branding illustration with a friendly vibe
Hire Me

More by Liz Donovan

View profile
    • Like