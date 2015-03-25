Bruno O. Barros

Bracket Army logo logo tank icon branding coding development company code bracket army corporate identity
Bracket Army is a small and amazing web development company based in Brazil. My design studio (Ilustre Design) has been working in partnership with them for at least 5 years now.

This is the logo I designed for them.

