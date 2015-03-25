Colin Tierney

Oasis

Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Hire Me
  • Save
Oasis
Download color palette

A fully custom logotype that I created for a comfort system within a women's western boot co. This was probably the most challenging logotype I have experienced to date, but I learned a lot throughout the lettering process.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Welcome. You’ve reached your final destination.
Hire Me

More by Colin Tierney

View profile
    • Like