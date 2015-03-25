InfoJobs User Dashboard

Sergi
We're working on a new design for the InfoJobs user area. The conceptual behind this approach is to to empower our users by making it easier for them to understand what's happening when they apply to a new job, what they need to improve their profile and be more likely elegible for their dream job...

We're building this using reusable components and shaping a front end framework while we redesign each page and user flow of this employment site.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
