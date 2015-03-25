InfoJobs User Dashboard

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're working on a new design for the InfoJobs user area. The conceptual behind this approach is to to empower our users by making it easier for them to understand what's happening when they apply to a new job, what they need to improve their profile and be more likely elegible for their dream job...
We're building this using reusable components and shaping a front end framework while we redesign each page and user flow of this employment site.