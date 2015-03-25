Introducing GIFjam for Messenger

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have worked with the Messenger team to help people create and share their own animated GIF memes directly to friends on Facebook Messenger.
We’re excited to announce the launch of our latest app, GIFjam for Messenger. Available in the App Store today, GIFjam lets you create and send your own animated GIF memes directly to friends on Facebook Messenger.
GIFjam for Messenger is absurdly easy to use. On a single screen, you can search for GIFs by keyword, find a GIF by an emotion or record your own. Customize it with text and fonts if you want. Then just send it to any of your Facebook friends in the Messenger app.
Download GIFjam for Messenger today. Hope you love it!
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id973596804