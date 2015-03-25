Introducing GIFjam for Messenger

We have worked with the Messenger team to help people create and share their own animated GIF memes directly to friends on Facebook Messenger.

We’re excited to announce the launch of our latest app, GIFjam for Messenger. Available in the App Store today, GIFjam lets you create and send your own animated GIF memes directly to friends on Facebook Messenger.

GIFjam for Messenger is absurdly easy to use. On a single screen, you can search for GIFs by keyword, find a GIF by an emotion or record your own. Customize it with text and fonts if you want. Then just send it to any of your Facebook friends in the Messenger app.

Download GIFjam for Messenger today. Hope you love it!

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id973596804