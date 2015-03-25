Jef Lippiatt

So Connected typography type ligature branding logo
This is an exploration of combining the letters "J" and "R". Version 1 lets the "J" hang a bit lower to give it a bit more focus. Version 2 extends the "R" to give the letters equal visual weight.
Do you prefer 1 or 2?

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
