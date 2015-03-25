Kelly Clawson

Ari Drive

Kelly Clawson
Kelly Clawson
  • Save
Ari Drive print business card metallic silver foil letterpress identity branding iconography logotype
Download color palette

Business cards designed for Ari Drive's new identity. Letter-pressed on matte black stock and silver foil stamped to accentuate the bold simplicity of the brand. See the full project here: www.kellyclawson.com/work/ari-drive

Kelly Clawson
Kelly Clawson

More by Kelly Clawson

View profile
    • Like