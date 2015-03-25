Steve Simpson

St. Patrick's Day stamp

stamp ireland st patrick
A little late putting this one up :) Paddy's day stamp for the Irish Post Office, An Post. Featuring St patrick but no snakes!

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
