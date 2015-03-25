George Kedenburg III
Parse for the Internet of Things

Just pushed a ton of updates to parse.com today to coincide with our launch of Parse for the Internet of Things. Go take a look!

Check out all the new stuff: www.parse.com
Read about all of the awesome new products: http://blog.parse.com/2015/03/25/five-new-products-live-from-f8/

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
