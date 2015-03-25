Wiwak - Colorful Branding

To enhance the fruity and healthy aspect of the brand we chose to go with the slogan "lively/juices" the slant is really important in this brand as it can also stand for "warm/cocoa", "strawberry/milkshake" "veggie/wrap" etc. You get what we were going for.

To express that healthy aspect some more we decided it would be a good idea to make a contrasting font for all the tastes and experiences. And work from the most fruity colorpalette we could think off.

Hope you like it! I will show some more soon :)