Richard de Ruijter

Wiwak - Colorful Branding

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
  • Save
Wiwak - Colorful Branding colors warm fruity zebra stamp texture black type experimental colorful rainbow
Download color palette

To enhance the fruity and healthy aspect of the brand we chose to go with the slogan "lively/juices" the slant is really important in this brand as it can also stand for "warm/cocoa", "strawberry/milkshake" "veggie/wrap" etc. You get what we were going for.

To express that healthy aspect some more we decided it would be a good idea to make a contrasting font for all the tastes and experiences. And work from the most fruity colorpalette we could think off.

Hope you like it! I will show some more soon :)

E3385bf186e6dfd9305347ef59ff51ab
Rebound of
Wiwak Logotype
By Richard de Ruijter
View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like