COLORWAR 2015

COLORWAR 2015 color war flag camp vector logo branding
COLORWAR is a design competition at Bitcamp (http://bitca.mp). We're getting ready to launch again! Bitcamp will be on April 10-12 at University of Maryland.

http://bitca.mp/colorwar

Last year's COLORWAR logo: https://dribbble.com/shots/1457927-COLORWAR

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
