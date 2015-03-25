Webfonts-Generator

I made a webfont generator! I used FontSquirrel so many times but they recently added a ridiculous 4 files limit for conversions. I figured that when you prepare a .ttf or .otf specifically for the web it will be displayed by any browser on any platform - so I made my own one.

My generator analyses the font's weight and name and creates a stylesheet perfectly customized for that font. This makes it possible to just include the stylesheet and font files and use the font without even thinking about it (no fancy names á la 'proximanova-light-italic-300').

Have fun using it - you can upload 20 files (5x more than FontSquirrel) at once and even rename the font (i.e. 'Company Font')

http://webfonts.gidix.net