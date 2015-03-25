Styloko navigation

Sam Willis

Sam Willis
Sam Willis
ui ux web navigation nav navbar dropdown list shopping menu
Haven't posted in a while! This is actually a few months old now, but stmbled across it and thought it was pretty neat and deserved to be on here!

Simply a series of dropdowns stemming from the nav bar on http://Styloko.com.

As the list gets longer (ie sub categories for within clothing etc), we may need to re imagine this again as it starts to get a little illegible.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Sam Willis
Sam Willis

