Small portion of a bigger User Flow diagram where each line represent a different scenario.

Throughout the years I found it best to keep the wireframes black & white and only use color to highlight the important. Yellow, semi-transparent line connecting the screens with dots over actual touch areas, works best for me.

I'm still looking for a tool that can generate something like this automatically.

What's your approach to creating user flows?

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
