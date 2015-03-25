🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Small portion of a bigger User Flow diagram where each line represent a different scenario.
Throughout the years I found it best to keep the wireframes black & white and only use color to highlight the important. Yellow, semi-transparent line connecting the screens with dots over actual touch areas, works best for me.
I'm still looking for a tool that can generate something like this automatically.
What's your approach to creating user flows?