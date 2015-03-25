Architecture Homepage

Olly Sorsby

A proposed homepage design for an architecture-based project that we're working on. Completely image-led, with subtle hovers to ensure overlaid text is legible.


Crafted at @adaptable.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
