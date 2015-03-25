Patswerk

Pattern

Patswerk
Patswerk
Hire Me
  • Save
Pattern ice cream patswerk illustration pattern icon icons icecream hamburger donut chocolate hotdog candy
Download color palette

A simple yet delicious pattern we did a while ago.

Patswerk
Patswerk
Drawing happy faces for a living since 2008 •◡•
Hire Me

More by Patswerk

View profile
    • Like