Anna Valeria D'Alessandro

Sport Cafè

Anna Valeria D'Alessandro
Anna Valeria D'Alessandro
  • Save
Sport Cafè sport typography
Download color palette

Sport Artwork designed for the Cafeteria of Oracle Casinò in Malta. Work developed at Pure Concepts Design Studio

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Anna Valeria D'Alessandro
Anna Valeria D'Alessandro

More by Anna Valeria D'Alessandro

View profile
    • Like