Kayla Dzambo

BLU icons

Kayla Dzambo
Kayla Dzambo
  • Save
BLU icons icon icons school colorful shopping cart money
Download color palette

Working on some colorful school icons for a new website and school program.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Kayla Dzambo
Kayla Dzambo
Creator of artful connections + functional designs ✨

More by Kayla Dzambo

View profile
    • Like