Apple Watch Homescreen Icons (Vector)

Last night I tried to find vector icons of the preinstalled apps on the Apple Watch online. Turns out, there is no complete set of the homescreen apps that are shown on Apple's screenshots. I thought I'd just start and make the simple ones myself. Before too long, I had drawn all of them. Some are almost perfect, some only work for smaller sizes. But it was a fun excercise.
In case you'd like the (very rough!) Illustrator CC source to this, here's a Dropbox link. I'll clean this up some more and write an actual blog post about it in the coming days.
Disclaimer: I did use some vector data from Apple's official materials, Teehan + Lax iOS 8 GUI for Sketch and Erica Jaclyn Stein's iOS-icon-kit