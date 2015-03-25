Ronan Lynam

'Clown Hates Carnival' Print

Test print of an old illustration.

Recently purchased an Epson Stylus Photo R2000 printer to start taking illustrations from off the hard drive and into the world! Really happy so far with the test prints, and I'm excited to share photos of more prints in the future.

