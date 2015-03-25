Overcome Your Social Anxiety For Good

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
NEW ARTICLE: This week I share my personal struggles with social anxiety and how I started to overcome my fears using a techique called "exposure therapy".
I created this hand lettered title for the blog article to represent the neviousness and fright that overthrows you when your living with social anxiety.
To read the full article visit my website here.