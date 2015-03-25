Mailjet Template Builder WIP

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Dribbble !
This is a quick shot of our upcoming new Template Builder, we are currently entering the internal BETA phase, more infos/visual will be announced later on.
This update of our current builder will be a game changer :
- Slick design
- Better experience
- and more to be announced !
I am really excited about this shot, & was waiting for months to talk about this awesome project.
Stay tuned for our next step: Public BETA phase