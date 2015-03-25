Mailjet Template Builder WIP

Stigliani Alessandro
Hello Dribbble !

This is a quick shot of our upcoming new Template Builder, we are currently entering the internal BETA phase, more infos/visual will be announced later on.

This update of our current builder will be a game changer :
- Slick design
- Better experience
- and more to be announced !

I am really excited about this shot, & was waiting for months to talk about this awesome project.

Stay tuned for our next step: Public BETA phase

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
