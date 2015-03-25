Jarrod Ramsey

Dashboard design for Pow Spaces

Jarrod Ramsey
Jarrod Ramsey
  • Save
Dashboard design for Pow Spaces ui web flat icons graph dashboard
Download color palette

Dashboard and UI design for Pow Spaces. A simple CRM, Inventory, and POS webapp.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Jarrod Ramsey
Jarrod Ramsey

More by Jarrod Ramsey

View profile
    • Like