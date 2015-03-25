New portfolio online !

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey fellows !
I have just launched my new portfolio robin-noguier.com !
Here is just a little preview of the loader, the home and the information section but there is much more to discover ! So, see it live and spread it to the world !
I’m looking for a 6 months internship from July to December. I would love to hear from you guys !
Finally, I would like to thank my front-end developer buddy @DorianCamilleri for his amazing work.
Cheers.
