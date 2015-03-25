Leek Cake (from Eat Your Seasons)

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
What I love about knowing other creatives is the potential for collaboration. Based on my Eat Your Seasons calendar (http://goodputty.tictail.com/product/eat-your-seasons), a baker has started her own project baking something new with each month's ingredient. And now I'm illustrating her baked goodies on my turn. How awesome is that?! This is the leek cake based on February.