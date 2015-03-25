Jun-Yi Lee

Leek Cake (from Eat Your Seasons)

Leek Cake (from Eat Your Seasons) illustration watercolor paint food cake
What I love about knowing other creatives is the potential for collaboration. Based on my Eat Your Seasons calendar (http://goodputty.tictail.com/product/eat-your-seasons), a baker has started her own project baking something new with each month's ingredient. And now I'm illustrating her baked goodies on my turn. How awesome is that?! This is the leek cake based on February.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
