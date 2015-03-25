Albin Holmqvist

Noonie Bao — I'm in love

Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist
  • Save
Noonie Bao — I'm in love creative direction art direction cover music
Download color palette

Creative & Art direction for Noonie Bao's latest release.

If curious, listen here: http://po.st/ImInLoveSpotify

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist

More by Albin Holmqvist

View profile
    • Like