OG Sorayama

I am currently running an experiment where I hijack iconic logos/imagery and replace it with my own branding...

Subvertising is the name of the game :)

Paying homage to Hajime Sorayama, one of my all-time favorite artists.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
