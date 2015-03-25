Luke Drozd

Death Mask T-Shirt

New t-shirt design featuring one of my Celebrity Death Mask drawings of a lovely young singing star. 2 colour discharge print on pink or grey Gildan Premium shirts.

Available in S, M, & L here: http://lukedrozd.bigcartel.com/product/lovely-young-singing-star-t-shirt

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
