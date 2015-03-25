Mike Smith
charity: water

If you want to change everything...start with one thing.

Mike Smith
charity: water
Mike Smith for charity: water
Hire Us
  • Save
If you want to change everything...start with one thing. sketch circles geometric gold water
Download color palette

Just working through some things. Came across these elements on my pasteboard.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
charity: water
charity: water
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by charity: water

View profile
    • Like