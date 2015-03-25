Giordano Poloni

Furnitures

Giordano Poloni
Giordano Poloni
  • Save
Furnitures sofa armchair chair table giordano poloni
Download color palette

Some studies I made about drawing furnitures

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Giordano Poloni
Giordano Poloni

More by Giordano Poloni

View profile
    • Like