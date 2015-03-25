TehConf Buddies

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Dear friends, who are organising a developer conference here in Sarajevo in June, asked me to help them with their visual identity.
I went with a pixel guy theme as I really wanted to explore animation and pixelated character art. Learned lots! Let me know how you like it!
All of the characters are basically also naked, and have different clothing, as the general idea is for attendees to create their own pixel avatar which will be printed on their conference pass.
http://tehconf.com/