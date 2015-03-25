Paresh Khatri

Dribbble Snap

Dribbble Snap ui ux mobile interface design redesign photo snap
And a final screen I guess :) Now a days so many users using their phone to take a screenshot of their work just because you can never take those pretty awesome pixels in 800x600 so how about if dribbble let you take screenshot of your work from phone :)

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
