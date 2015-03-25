Dribbble Snap

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
And a final screen I guess :) Now a days so many users using their phone to take a screenshot of their work just because you can never take those pretty awesome pixels in 800x600 so how about if dribbble let you take screenshot of your work from phone :)