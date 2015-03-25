Becca Clason

Strawberry Love Note

During the week of Valentine's Day, I created a food lettering piece using a sweet food each morning as an Instagram series. For this one, I cut letters out of the middle of strawberry slices. See the uncropped images here: http://beccaclason.com/EDIBLE-LOVE-NOTES.

