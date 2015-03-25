Becca Clason

Frosting Love Note

Becca Clason
Becca Clason
  • Save
Frosting Love Note food typography food type dimensional food lettering frosting flourish typography lettering love food
Download color palette

During the week of Valentine's Day, I created a food lettering piece using a sweet food each morning as an Instagram series. See the full images here: http://beccaclason.com/EDIBLE-LOVE-NOTES.

Becca Clason
Becca Clason

More by Becca Clason

View profile
    • Like