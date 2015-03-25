Opti Product Icons

Chris Griffith
icons simple illustration rainwater ui
To accompany each of the Opti products and their illustrations, we created simple icons that highlight the main part of that product.

See these icons in action – www.optirtc.com/products

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
