Edible Love Note - Whipped Cream

Edible Love Note - Whipped Cream food lettering typography whipped cream cream food lettering food type food typography
During the week of Valentine's Day, I created a food lettering piece using a sweet food each morning as an Instagram series. See the full images here: http://beccaclason.com/EDIBLE-LOVE-NOTES.

