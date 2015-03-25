Alex Roka

Eye Flower

Alex Roka
Alex Roka
  • Save
Eye Flower
Download color palette

Had a limited run of pins made for our SXSW party at Preacher. This is one of two designs that got produced.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Alex Roka
Alex Roka
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alex Roka

View profile
    • Like