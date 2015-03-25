Launcher Icon Image for "DesignOverlay"

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an animated launcher icon image for an Android app "DesignOverlay". You can download this app in Google Play Sore. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ms_square.android.design.overlay
--
DesignOverlay is an android app which displays a design image with grid lines to facilitate the tedious layout process. The grid is especially useful to align to baseline grids as described in Android Design Guidelines.