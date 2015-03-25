Launcher Icon Image for "DesignOverlay"

This is an animated launcher icon image for an Android app "DesignOverlay". You can download this app in Google Play Sore. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ms_square.android.design.overlay

DesignOverlay is an android app which displays a design image with grid lines to facilitate the tedious layout process. The grid is especially useful to align to baseline grids as described in Android Design Guidelines.