Launcher Icon Image for "DesignOverlay"
This is an animated launcher icon image for an Android app "DesignOverlay". You can download this app in Google Play Sore. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ms_square.android.design.overlay

DesignOverlay is an android app which displays a design image with grid lines to facilitate the tedious layout process. The grid is especially useful to align to baseline grids as described in Android Design Guidelines.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
