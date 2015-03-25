Luis Lopez Grueiro

With

Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro
  • Save
With logo brand mark charity button w heart coin attach hand power
Download color palette

Unused logomarks for a charity company that makes a button so you can make a donation while read the article.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro

More by Luis Lopez Grueiro

View profile
    • Like